In the April 24 issue of Aviation Daily, the table on p. 6 entitled “Consumer Complaints: Rankings – U.S. Airlines (Domestic Only)” included two rows that should not have appeared. The second instances of rows 11 and 12 included the incorrect information. A corrected table will be posted online.
THIS CONTENT REQUIRES SUBSCRIPTION ACCESS
You must have an Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) account or subscribe to this Market Briefing to access "Correction".
Current Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) enterprise and individual members: please go to http://awin.aviationweek.com for access.
Not currently a subscriber? Click on the "Learn More" button below to view subscription offers.