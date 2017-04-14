The viral video of a 69-year-old man being violently dragged off a United Express jet April 9 for refusing to give up his paid seat was just too much for the U.S. Congress to pass up.

Expect a series of high-profile hearings and a flurry of legislation from lawmakers who want to show they are on the side of passengers who feel airlines are prioritizing profits over customer service.

Sen. Chris Van Hollen, D-Md., is already working on the Customers Not Cargo Act, meant to update a Transportation Department rule that allows airlines to overbook flights.

Van Hollen said it is “outrageous” that airlines can legally force passengers to get off aircraft once they have boarded. Rather, he said, they should provide incentives that are lucrative enough to entice them to volunteer to take a later flight.