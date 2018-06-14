SHANGHAI—Hinting at future projects, Comac is studying designs for supersonic transports, subsonic airliners with externally braced wings and blended-wing-body concepts. Such configurations are likely to appear in future commercial aircraft, an official of the Chinese state company told a conference here. At the meeting, Comac also showed the sizes of aircraft that it expects will be needed; they included one of the size and range of the Boeing 777-9. Especially for a new market ...
