BEIJING—Comac has flown its C919 aircraft for the third time—five weeks after its second flight, and 26 weeks after the first flight. While flight testing proceeds at a seemingly unhurried pace, the second prototype is almost ready for taxi tests. Its engines were started for the first time Nov. 2. The first prototype’s third flight occurred one day later, the state-owned manufacturer says. During 3.8 hr. aloft, the crew checked controls, retracted and extended the ...
THIS CONTENT REQUIRES SUBSCRIPTION ACCESS
You must have an Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) account or subscribe to this Market Briefing to access "Comac C919 Makes Third Flight".
Current Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) enterprise and individual members: please go to http://awin.aviationweek.com for access.
Not currently a subscriber? Click on the "Learn More" button below to view subscription offers.