Comac has begun taxi tests with the first prototype of its C919 aircraft, as the program edges toward a likely first flight in first-half 2017. By moving the aircraft under its own power, the Chinese state manufacturer has confirmed the expectations of industry sources that taxi tests would begin in 2016. Comac has said it strove to fly the C919 in 2016, but the same sources said the aircraft would not take to the air until 2017, probably in the second quarter. Since many weeks of taxi ...