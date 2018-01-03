Southwest Airlines has exercised 40 Boeing 737-8 options, while deferring 23 737-7 deliveries, a fleet adjustment the Dallas-based carrier said was driven by the tax bill passed in late December by the U.S. Congress. The tax legislation, signed into law by President Donald Trump, lowers the U.S. corporate tax rate to 21%. The 40 737-8s firmed by Southwest are valued at $4.5 billion at list prices. Southwest said it will receive 15 of the 40 aircraft in 2019, and the remaining 25 will be ...
