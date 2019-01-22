LONDON—Germany has halted flights by Iranian carrier Mahan Air into its airports, the foreign ministry announced Jan. 21. The airline had been operating services from Tehran to Dusseldorf and Munich. The U.S. placed the airline on a sanctions list in 2011 and has been pushing for other nations to revoke permission for Mahan Air to fly into their airports on grounds that it supports Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard, particularly the Quds Force expeditionary unit. “This ...
THIS CONTENT REQUIRES SUBSCRIPTION ACCESS
You must have an Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) account or subscribe to this Market Briefing to access "Citing Security, Germany Halts Flights By Iranâ€™s Mahan Air".
Current Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) enterprise and individual members: please go to http://awin.aviationweek.com for access.
Not currently a subscriber? Click on the "Learn More" button below to view subscription offers.