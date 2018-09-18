China West Airport Group (CWAG) is hoping that the One Belt, One Road initiative will propel its Xian hub to become one of the top airports of China. CWAG is China’s second largest airport group with 26 in its region, including Xian Xianyang International Airport (XXIA). Xian is the historic eastern starting point of the Silk Road, and the Chinese central government’s new One Belt, One Road initiative (BRI) has brought renewed interest and attention to the city. Speaking ...
THIS CONTENT REQUIRES SUBSCRIPTION ACCESS
You must have an Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) account or subscribe to this Market Briefing to access "China West Group Grows With One Belt, One Road".
Current Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) enterprise and individual members: please go to http://awin.aviationweek.com for access.
Not currently a subscriber? Click on the "Learn More" button below to view subscription offers.