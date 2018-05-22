BEIJING—Aviation Engine Corp. of China (AECC) has run its CJ-1000AX demonstrator turbofan engine, part of a program intended to provide alternative propulsion for the Comac C919. The engine achieved 6,600 rpm in the “recent” test, said the industry ministry, giving no precise date. The production engine type intended to follow the demonstrator is the CJ-1000A, due for certification in 2027. The C919 will enter service with the CFM Leap-1C, which is closely related to the ...
