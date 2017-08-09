BEIJING—China Southern Airlines is considering an order for Bombardier C Series aircraft to replace Embraer 190s, says an industry source in China. The contemplated order would be a breakthrough for Bombardier, which has won no deals to supply the C Series to Chinese operators, despite having contracted Avic build much of its airframe. China Southern arranged acquisition of its 190s in a rush in 2011. But now it wants larger, more economical replacements with about 130 seats, says ...
THIS CONTENT REQUIRES SUBSCRIPTION ACCESS
You must have an Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) account or subscribe to this Market Briefing to access "China Southern Considers C Series To Replace Embraer 190s".
Current Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) enterprise and individual members: please go to http://awin.aviationweek.com for access.
Not currently a subscriber? Click on the "Learn More" button below to view subscription offers.