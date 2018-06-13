WASHINGTON—Progress toward completing FAA’s NextGen air traffic control (ATC) modernization program is lagging, U.S. Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao told the Aero Club of Washington in a June 13 address. “Since 2007, there have been 39 audits of NextGen implementation by the Transportation Department [DOT] Inspector General, and six are currently ongoing,” said Chao, according to a copy of her prepared remarks. “The system still has not been fully ...
THIS CONTENT REQUIRES SUBSCRIPTION ACCESS
You must have an Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) account or subscribe to this Market Briefing to access "Chao: NextGen ATC Progress Lagging".
Current Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) enterprise and individual members: please go to http://awin.aviationweek.com for access.
Not currently a subscriber? Click on the "Learn More" button below to view subscription offers.