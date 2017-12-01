PARIS—Ryanair has applied for slots to base nine aircraft at Berlin’s Tegel Airport from summer 2018, in a challenge to EasyJet’s expansion plans there and in the broader German market following Air Berlin’s collapse. Dublin-based Ryanair, which also has nine aircraft based at Berlin Schonefeld Airport, previously criticized the way Air Berlin assets are being divided—with Lufthansa set to take over the bulk of those assets if it gets the green light from ...
THIS CONTENT REQUIRES SUBSCRIPTION ACCESS
You must have an Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) account or subscribe to this Market Briefing to access "Challenging EasyJet, Ryanair Seeks Berlin Tegel Slots".
Current Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) enterprise and individual members: please go to http://awin.aviationweek.com for access.
Not currently a subscriber? Click on the "Learn More" button below to view subscription offers.