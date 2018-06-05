SYDNEY—Cathay Pacific is planning additional long-haul destinations that would be a good match for its Airbus A350-1000s, with the first of these aircraft due to be delivered on June 19. The carrier will deploy the aircraft on a new route from Hong Kong to Washington Dulles from September. After that, it will be gradually introduced on other routes that would work for the -1000s, including the airline’s existing flights to Amsterdam and Zurich, Cathay CEO Rupert Hogg said on the ...
THIS CONTENT REQUIRES SUBSCRIPTION ACCESS
You must have an Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) account or subscribe to this Market Briefing to access "Cathay Pacific Prepares For First Airbus A350-1000 Delivery".
Current Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) enterprise and individual members: please go to http://awin.aviationweek.com for access.
Not currently a subscriber? Click on the "Learn More" button below to view subscription offers.