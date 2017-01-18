Cathay Pacific has revealed the broad outlines of a major internal restructuring, although many details of its plans are yet to be announced. The airline has been working on a strategic review for months, and discussed its results with about 360 senior executives at a Jan. 18 meeting. Despite extensive speculation leading up to this meeting, Cathay did not unveil any dramatic moves beyond the restructuring, which it said will be its largest in more than 20 years. Cathay said it needs ...