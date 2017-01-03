Air Canada and Hong Kong’s Cathay Pacific will offer codeshare flights, and allow fliers to earn or redeem points through their respective loyalty programs when flying on those services. Air Canada, which flies to Hong Kong daily from both Toronto and Vancouver, will put its code on Cathay Pacific flights to Bangkok, Chiang Mai and Phuket in Thailand; Ho Chi Minh City and Hanoi in Vietnam; Manila and Cebu in the Philippines; and Kuala Lumpur. Cathay Pacific also has its own flights ...