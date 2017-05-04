Cathay Pacific is leasing additional aircraft to boost its freighter fleet, reflecting recent improvements in the cargo market reported by Cathay and its rivals. The carrier has signed a deal to wet-lease two Boeing 747-8Fs from Atlas Air beginning in May. Cathay already operates 14 -8Fs, having received the last of its current orders in August 2016. Three of this fleet are owned, with the other 11 operated under finance leases. The airline’s freighter fleet also includes six ...
THIS CONTENT REQUIRES SUBSCRIPTION ACCESS
You must have an Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) account or subscribe to this Market Briefing to access "Cathay Leases 747-8Fs As Cargo Market Strengthens".
Current Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) enterprise and individual members: please go to http://awin.aviationweek.com for access.
Not currently a subscriber? Click on the "Learn More" button below to view subscription offers.