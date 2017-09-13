Cathay Pacific has reshuffled its Airbus A350 order book, resulting in the conversion of some A350-1000s to -900s and the deferral of other -1000 orders. In a stock market notice, the carrier said orders for six -1000s will be switched to the smaller -900s, with deliveries in 2019 and 2020. The delivery of five -1000s will also be deferred from 2020 to 2021. Cathay had taken delivery of 17 A350-900s by the end of July, according to the carrier’s latest fleet update. It still had five ...
