Canadian startup NewLeaf Travel Co. said it is postponing routes to two U.S. destinations, following competitive moves from an airline thought to be WestJet. In a Jan. 3 Facebook update, NewLeaf notified customers that it would no longer be able to offer planned service to Mesa, Arizona, and Melbourne, Florida. NewLeaf, which announced the new service in November, said it would offer refunds to travelers who already purchased tickets for those flights. NewLeaf had planned to start flights ...