BOSTON—Canada and Thailand have signed an updated air-transport agreement that removes limits on the airlines that can fly between the countries, and the cities they can serve. Under the new agreement, which follows a previous 1989 accord, Thai and Canadian carriers can fly an aggregate of 21 flights per week to either country. Of these routes, seven can be used for performing fifth-freedom flights, a Transport Canada statement said. The 1989 agreement named Air Canada and Thai ...
THIS CONTENT REQUIRES SUBSCRIPTION ACCESS
You must have an Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) account or subscribe to this Market Briefing to access "Canada And Thailand Expand Aviation Agreement".
Current Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) enterprise and individual members: please go to http://awin.aviationweek.com for access.
Not currently a subscriber? Click on the "Learn More" button below to view subscription offers.