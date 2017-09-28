ADELAIDE, Australia—Comac conducted the second test flight of the C919 narrowbody Sept. 28, almost five months after the first mission. The first flight-test aircraft was again used. The second unit is still undergoing ground tests and, as of mid-September, did not have its CFM Leap-1C engines installed. A production ARJ21 was tested on the same day, Comac says. Both aircraft flew from Shanghai to nearby Nantong, China, and back. The C919’s mission lasted 2 hr. 46 min., more ...
