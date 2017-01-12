FRANKFURT—Brussels Airlines agreed to wet-lease three Sukhoi Superjet 100s from CityJet, starting this spring. The aircraft are planned to replace three Avro RJ100s that Brussels Airlines is retiring. The airline began replacing the aging regional jets in 2016 and has already phased out four aircraft. It plans to retire the remaining eight aircraft by November. Brussels Airlines said it issued a tender for a 100-seater wet-lease contract, for which several European regional airlines ...