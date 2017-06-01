LONDON—Leisure carrier Thomas Cook Airlines Belgium (TCAB) is being sold to two companies, Lufthansa Group carrier Brussels Airlines and a company working to resurrect former Belgian regional carrier VLM Airlines. Under the agreement, Brussels Airlines will take on TCAB’s 160 pilots and cabin crew, and two Airbus A320s and their slot portfolio. TCAB’s remaining three A320s will be redeployed across the wider Thomas Cook Group. Brussels Airlines will become the leading ...
THIS CONTENT REQUIRES SUBSCRIPTION ACCESS
You must have an Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) account or subscribe to this Market Briefing to access "Brussels Airlines And VLM Acquiring TCAB".
Current Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) enterprise and individual members: please go to http://awin.aviationweek.com for access.
Not currently a subscriber? Click on the "Learn More" button below to view subscription offers.