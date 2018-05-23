In a sign that European air traffic management centers are gradually adopting new methods to streamline traffic, the Bordeaux area control center (ACC) in France has been using a more flexible system since March to allocate airspace to military and civil aircraft. Two military zones at high altitude have been reconfigured in the southern part of the airspace managed by Bordeaux ACC, French air navigation service provider DSNA announced recently. The new organization aims at ...
THIS CONTENT REQUIRES SUBSCRIPTION ACCESS
You must have an Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) account or subscribe to this Market Briefing to access "Bordeaux Control Center Implements â€˜Flexibleâ€™ Airspace".
Current Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) enterprise and individual members: please go to http://awin.aviationweek.com for access.
Not currently a subscriber? Click on the "Learn More" button below to view subscription offers.