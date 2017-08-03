LOS ANGELES—The final Boeing 787-8 development aircraft completed a marathon 18-hr. test flight over the continental U.S. on the morning of Aug. 3. The flight was part of the last phases of certification tests of the upgraded Rolls-Royce Trent 1000 TEN engine for the 787 family. The test aircraft, ZA004, departed Boeing Field at 3:38 p.m. local time Aug. 2 and landed back 18 hr. 1 min. later at 9:39 a.m. Aug. 3. To extend the flight distance to ensure adequate time for ETOPS and ...
