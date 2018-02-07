Boeing, which is in “active” talks with about 50 potential customers regarding the new midmarket aircraft (NMA), is still in the process of determining whether there is a business case to formally launch the program, a top executive said. Boeing’s manufacturing criteria for deciding whether to pursue the NMA will include “producibility,” ongoing and one-time risk elements, life-cycle opportunities and whether there is a viable engine available, Boeing CFO Greg ...
THIS CONTENT REQUIRES SUBSCRIPTION ACCESS
You must have an Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) account or subscribe to this Market Briefing to access "Boeing: Still ‘A Lot’ On NMA To Be Decided".
Current Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) enterprise and individual members: please go to http://awin.aviationweek.com for access.
Not currently a subscriber? Click on the "Learn More" button below to view subscription offers.