WASHINGTON—Boeing has completed the first flight of an autonomous passenger air vehicle (PAV) prototype developed by subsidiary Aurora Flight Sciences. The electric vertical-takeoff-and-landing (eVTOL) aircraft executed a controlled takeoff, hover and landing during the test flight Jan. 22 at Manassas Regional Airport in Virginia, adjacent to Aurora’s facility. The flight tested the vehicle’s autonomous functions and ground-control systems, Boeing said. Under development ...
