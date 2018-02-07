SINGAPORE—Boeing reports market interest in its 737‑10, the 230-seat stretch of the MAX twinjet, is gathering momentum, as the design passes the firm-configuration milestone and potential operators gain confidence in the ruggedness of the landing-gear redesign underpinning the fuselage extension. Since launching the 737-10 with 325 orders at the Paris Air Show in June, Boeing has seen the backlog grow to 416 commitments from 18 customers, the bulk of them in the Asia-Pacific region. ...
THIS CONTENT REQUIRES SUBSCRIPTION ACCESS
You must have an Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) account or subscribe to this Market Briefing to access "Boeing Reaches 737-10 Firm Configuration".
Current Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) enterprise and individual members: please go to http://awin.aviationweek.com for access.
Not currently a subscriber? Click on the "Learn More" button below to view subscription offers.