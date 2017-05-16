LOS ANGELES—Boeing is expected to deliver the first 737 MAX on May 16 following final approval of the aircraft’s CFM Leap-1B engines from regulatory authorities. The company says the FAA and EASA approval enables it to relieve the growing logjam of MAX aircraft awaiting flight testing and, most critically of all, allows Boeing to commence deliveries. In a statement the company says, “We will begin delivering the first of more than 3,700 MAXs on order as early as ...
THIS CONTENT REQUIRES SUBSCRIPTION ACCESS
You must have an Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) account or subscribe to this Market Briefing to access "Boeing Gets Green Light To Deliver First 737 MAX".
Current Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) enterprise and individual members: please go to http://awin.aviationweek.com for access.
Not currently a subscriber? Click on the "Learn More" button below to view subscription offers.