NEW DELHI—Boeing estimates that Indian airlines will require 2,100 aircraft in the next 20 years valued at $290 billion, as “commercial aerospace demand in the country continues to grow at unprecedented rates.” Almost 85%, or 1,780 aircraft of 2,100 aircraft, will be single-aisle aircraft, like the Boeing 737-family. “This is the highest-ever forecast for India,” Boeing said. The company is in talks with Air India Express for a Boeing 737 MAX order, said ...
