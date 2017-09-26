LOS ANGELES—Boeing has appointed 787 veteran Mark Jenks to lead a newly established New Midsize Airplane (NMA) program office, marking a significant step towards the potential launch of the low-cost twin-aisle project. The move, announced in a message to employees by Kevin McAllister Boeing Commercial Airplanes, president and CEO, falls short of a firm intent to launch the NMA, but indicates a growing momentum for the initiative within the company. Establishing the project office ...
THIS CONTENT REQUIRES SUBSCRIPTION ACCESS
You must have an Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) account or subscribe to this Market Briefing to access "Boeing Creates NMA Program Office".
Current Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) enterprise and individual members: please go to http://awin.aviationweek.com for access.
Not currently a subscriber? Click on the "Learn More" button below to view subscription offers.