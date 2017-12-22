Delta Air Lines CEO Ed Bastian estimates the 11-hr. power blackout at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport (ATL) Dec. 17 cost the company $25-50 million, a Delta spokesperson confirmed. The Atlanta-based airline is planning to “have conversations with Georgia Power and ATL on reimbursement,” Delta said. Delta, which operates its largest hub at ATL, canceled 1,400 flights Dec. 17-18 as the airport—and thousands of passengers, airline crews, airport personnel ...
THIS CONTENT REQUIRES SUBSCRIPTION ACCESS
You must have an Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) account or subscribe to this Market Briefing to access "Blackout May Cost Delta $50 Million".
Current Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) enterprise and individual members: please go to http://awin.aviationweek.com for access.
Not currently a subscriber? Click on the "Learn More" button below to view subscription offers.