BEIJING—Beijing’s new airport at Daxing, on the southern side of the city, will go into operation on Sept. 30, 2019, officials have decided. This will be preceded by an acceptance check three months earlier, China’s Xinhua state news agency reported, citing the Civil Aviation Administration of China (CAAC). The timing of the acceptance test suggests the project is meeting the schedule set when major construction contracts for the terminal for Phase 1 of the ...
THIS CONTENT REQUIRES SUBSCRIPTION ACCESS
You must have an Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) account or subscribe to this Market Briefing to access "Beijingâ€™s New Airport To Open On Sept. 30, 2019 ".
Current Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) enterprise and individual members: please go to http://awin.aviationweek.com for access.
Not currently a subscriber? Click on the "Learn More" button below to view subscription offers.