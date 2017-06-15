DENVER—Startup supersonic airliner developer Boom Technology has completed the preliminary design review (PDR) for the XB-1 “Baby Boom” demonstrator.

In doing so, it has cleared a key hurdle on the path to flight tests of the Mach 2-plus aircraft late in 2018.

Boom, which may announce additional airline interest at the Paris Air Show, plans to use the XB-1 as a pathfinder for the 55-seat supersonic trijet, which is planned to enter service around 2023. The full-scale aircraft will cruise at Mach 2.2 and is targeted at over-water routes around 4,000 nm.

“When you do a PDR you always find things to improve but, overall, we have a clean bill of health,” Boom CEO Blake Scholl said. Speaking to Aviation Daily on the sidelines of the AIAA Aviation 2017 conference here, he added that Boom has “some development testing and risk reduction still to do.”

“We are going to do one more validation wind-tunnel test, and then we are going to look at late next year for wind under the wheels,” Scholl said.

Boom will conduct the tests at the 3 ft.-by-4 ft. subsonic facility within Wichita State University’s National Institute For Aviation Research. “[For] the high-speed stuff, you basically don’t need to go into a wind tunnel, because the simulations are really good,” Scholl said. The weakest part of the simulation, which people find counterintuitive, is the low-speed part. “Anytime you have flow separation or complex vortices, such as takeoff and landing, is when you want to make sure you are absolutely [dialed in],” he said.

The subscale demonstrator will prove many of the basic aerodynamic, structural and control principles of the larger production version, Scholl said. To achieve the higher Mach speeds of the proposed airliner, Boom has moved to General Electric J85-21 non-afterburning engines with variable geometry inlets and nozzles.

Although the original concept was sketched around the J85’s civil-derivative engine, the CJ610 turbojet, Boom selected the military version for its additional power. The J85-21 has one more compressor stage with about 20% more thrust, Scholl said.

The Mach cruise number is limited by materials choice. This was also the case with the Concorde, the only successful large supersonic transport so far. The Concorde was limited to just above Mach 2 by metallic materials, and Boom is banking on almost 50 years of progress in lightweight composites for a structural breakthrough. The company has teamed with Netherlands-based TenCate Advanced Composites. That company provides high-temperature-resistant materials to SpaceX for the Falcon 9 rocket, among other programs.

“They have got, as far as we can tell, the best stuff out there,” Scholl said of TenCate. “There is a relatively conventional graphite epoxy that makes up most of the airframe in the primary structure that cures at 350 F and operates at 250 F, which is plenty good enough at this speed.”

Other material sets are needed to cope with hotter stagnation temperatures at the leading edges and nose. On a standard day, the temperate of the latter is forecast to be about 307 F. The airframe will be primarily carbon/epoxy, with intermediate-modulus carbon fibers. Some high-modulus fibers are expected to be used on the wing spar caps, while bismaleimide prepreg will likely be used for the high-temperature leading edges and ribs.

Negotiations with prospective enginemakers remain at an early stage, although Concorde engine provider Rolls-Royce has openly discussed renewed interest in reviving the commercial supersonic market. Scholl said there are two main paths this development could take.

The first would be taking a commercial core, and wrapping a new low spool around it, he said. “That’s nice from a low risk, lower development cost, and maybe faster to the market perspective,” he said. Or, the company could potentially come up with a clean sheet design.

“If we start from scratch what would we build? I think it would be premature to pick a path at this point,” he said. “We are looking at both options, but with a strong preference for, ‘Let’s get to market sooner.’”