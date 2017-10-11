Azul ATR 72-600 at Maringá Regional Airport, Brazil.
Brazil’s Azul Linhas Aereas said it is selling 10 ATR 72-600 turboprops to Nordic Aviation Capital, in a move to renew its fleet and reduce its debt. The airline said it expects the first five aircraft to exit its fleet in 2017, followed by the rest in early 2018. The carrier will end 2017 with 35 ATR aircraft, a spokesperson told Aviation Daily. The deal also involves Azul adding three new ATR 72-600s under operating leases. Azul expects the transaction to reduce its debt by about ...
