The prototype of the Avic AG600 Kunlong amphibian has made its first flight, after an apparently difficult development program. The aircraft has become the third large Chinese airplane to make a first flight in the past five years, following the Avic Y-20 airlifter and Comac C919 narrowbody commercial aircraft. The first AG600 took off Dec. 24 from the runway of Zhuhai Jinwan Airport (formerly ...
THIS CONTENT REQUIRES SUBSCRIPTION ACCESS
You must have an Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) account or subscribe to this Market Briefing to access "Avic AG600 Amphibian Flies After Delayed Development".
Current Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) enterprise and individual members: please go to http://awin.aviationweek.com for access.
Not currently a subscriber? Click on the "Learn More" button below to view subscription offers.