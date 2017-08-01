SYDNEY—While the Australian government has achieved recent successes in negotiating air services deals, it has struck hurdles in liberalizing its agreements with other countries. One of the most notable developments of the past year was reaching an open skies deal with China, said Stephen Borthwick, acting executive director of aviation for Australia’s Infrastructure and Regional Development Department. This “landmark” deal was reached in December after many years of ...
THIS CONTENT REQUIRES SUBSCRIPTION ACCESS
You must have an Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) account or subscribe to this Market Briefing to access "Australia Sees Mixed Results In Liberalization Efforts".
Current Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) enterprise and individual members: please go to http://awin.aviationweek.com for access.
Not currently a subscriber? Click on the "Learn More" button below to view subscription offers.