CANCUN, Mexico—IATA has made true what has long been rumored. The next Annual General Meeting (AGM) will be held in Sydney on June 3-5, 2018. Qantas will be the host airline for the 74th AGM. Next year will be the third time the AGM has been in Sydney. The city played host to the meeting previously in 1961 and 2000.
THIS CONTENT REQUIRES SUBSCRIPTION ACCESS
You must have an Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) account or subscribe to this Market Briefing to access "Australia To Host 74th IATA AGM".
Current Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) enterprise and individual members: please go to http://awin.aviationweek.com for access.
Not currently a subscriber? Click on the "Learn More" button below to view subscription offers.