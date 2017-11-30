SYDNEY—Airbus expects strong traffic growth in the South Pacific market will continue over the next 20 years, increasing the number of Australasian hubs ranked in the largest global categories. There are currently three cities in the region which Airbus classifies as aviation “megacities” with more than 10,000 long-haul passenger movements per day, said Iain Grant, the company’s vice president for Pacific sales. These include Melbourne and Sydney in Australia, and ...
THIS CONTENT REQUIRES SUBSCRIPTION ACCESS
You must have an Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) account or subscribe to this Market Briefing to access "Australasian Hubs Primed For Growth, Airbus Says".
Current Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) enterprise and individual members: please go to http://awin.aviationweek.com for access.
Not currently a subscriber? Click on the "Learn More" button below to view subscription offers.