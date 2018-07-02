European turboprop manufacturer ATR is applying to the U.S. government for a new license that will allow it to deliver the remaining aircraft from its order from Iran Air. Following the lifting of sanctions against Iran in the aftermath of Iran’s nuclear accord with multiple countries driven by the Obama administration, Iran Air ordered 20 ATR 72-600s, plus 20 options. Eight have already been delivered, but the remaining 12 have been caught up in the re-imposition of U.S. sanctions on ...
THIS CONTENT REQUIRES SUBSCRIPTION ACCESS
You must have an Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) account or subscribe to this Market Briefing to access "ATR Wants U.S. Permission To Deliver 12 More Aircraft To Iran Air".
Current Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) enterprise and individual members: please go to http://awin.aviationweek.com for access.
Not currently a subscriber? Click on the "Learn More" button below to view subscription offers.