ATR 72-600.
PARIS—Regional turboprop manufacturer ATR is expecting to receive a firm order for 15 ATR 42-600s, to be operated in the U.S., in the coming weeks. Silver Airways has expressed a need for 20 aircraft, which it will lease from Nordic Aviation Capital. The Danish lessor will place five aircraft it already has in its portfolio and will order another 15 from ATR. CEO Christian Scherer says the airframer already has begun preparing entry into service for the 46-seaters. Silver Airways in ...
