Atlas Air Worldwide (AAW), ramping up to meet rising demand from cargo carriers looking for lift, has signed an agreement with GoJet Airlines that guarantees the regional carrier’s pilots interviews with the widebody freight-hauling specialist. Under the deal, the first of its kind for AAW, first officers at Bridgeton, Missouri-based GoJet with military experience will be eligible to interview at Atlas after one year. All other pilots will be eligible after two years. “This ...
THIS CONTENT REQUIRES SUBSCRIPTION ACCESS
You must have an Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) account or subscribe to this Market Briefing to access "Atlas, GoJet Announce Pilot Pathway Agreement".
Current Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) enterprise and individual members: please go to http://awin.aviationweek.com for access.
Not currently a subscriber? Click on the "Learn More" button below to view subscription offers.