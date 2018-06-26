Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings (AAW), riding a wave of strong demand across its diverse lines of business, has increased its full-year profit outlook 5% and is now projecting a 35-40% increase over 2017’s adjusted net profit of $133.7 million on revenue of $2.6 billion. “We reported record volumes in revenue and robust adjusted net earnings in 2017, and we expect to report sharply higher volumes, revenue and adjusted net earnings in 2018,” AAW CEO William Flynn told analysts ...
