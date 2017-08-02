Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings—parent company of Atlas Air, Polar Air Cargo, Southern Air and Titan Aviation—reported a second-quarter 2017 net profit of $38.9 million, up 88.8% over net income of $20.6 million last year. Purchase, New York-based Atlas credited increased flying with helping to boost its second-quarter revenue 16.7% year-over-year (YOY) to $517.4 million. The company said it is focused on growing its presence in Asia and ramping up its wet-lease flying for Amazon. ...
