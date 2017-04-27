Consultancy Michael Baker International in mid-March partnered with Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport (ATL) to use unmanned aerial systems (UAS) for runway inspection. Pittsburgh-based Michael Baker said it flew its Topcon Positioning Systems Falcon 8 UAS over 3,000 ft. of Runway 9L/27R in less than 20 min. It gathered about 600 photographs. At 12,400 ft., the international-use runway is ATL’s longest. It typically carries the heaviest aircraft, which cause the most ...
THIS CONTENT REQUIRES SUBSCRIPTION ACCESS
You must have an Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) account or subscribe to this Market Briefing to access "ATL Uses UAS On Runway Inspection Tour".
Current Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) enterprise and individual members: please go to http://awin.aviationweek.com for access.
Not currently a subscriber? Click on the "Learn More" button below to view subscription offers.