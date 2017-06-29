LYON, France—Arianespace on June 28 placed two satellites, one of them carrying payloads from two different operators, into geostationary transfer orbit (GTO) with an Ariane 5, bringing the launcher’s track record to 80 successes in a ...
THIS CONTENT REQUIRES SUBSCRIPTION ACCESS
You must have an Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) account or subscribe to this Market Briefing to access "Ariane 5 Launches Several Payloads".
Current Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) enterprise and individual members: please go to http://awin.aviationweek.com for access.
Not currently a subscriber? Click on the "Learn More" button below to view subscription offers.