Minnesota-based leisure carrier-turned ULCC Sun Country Airlines will be sold to New York investment firm Apollo Global Management during the first quarter of 2018, pending regulatory approvals and other customary conditions, the two companies said Dec. 14. Financial terms were not ...
THIS CONTENT REQUIRES SUBSCRIPTION ACCESS
You must have an Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) account or subscribe to this Market Briefing to access "Apollo Global Investment Firm Buying Sun Country Airlines".
Current Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) enterprise and individual members: please go to http://awin.aviationweek.com for access.
Not currently a subscriber? Click on the "Learn More" button below to view subscription offers.