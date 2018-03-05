MADRID—On the eve of the World ATM Congress set to begin here March 6, the air navigation service providers (ANSPs) of the UK, Germany and Switzerland touted air traffic management (ATM) systems for unmanned aircraft systems (UAS). Swiss ANSP Skyguide and AirMap, a U.S.-based drone mapping and flight-planning software provider, announced a partnership to deploy a national UAS traffic management (UTM) system in Switzerland. Plans call for a pilot phase to begin in June that will ...
THIS CONTENT REQUIRES SUBSCRIPTION ACCESS
You must have an Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) account or subscribe to this Market Briefing to access "ANSPs Tout Progress On Drone Management Solutions".
Current Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) enterprise and individual members: please go to http://awin.aviationweek.com for access.
Not currently a subscriber? Click on the "Learn More" button below to view subscription offers.