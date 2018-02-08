Boeing declined to comment on news reports Feb. 8 that it was in talks to acquire aerospace and industrial control system and parts provider Woodward. But Boeing’s potential desire for such a deal did not surprise some financial analysts—except for the specific target—particularly on the heels of a recent joint venture (JV) with seat-maker Adient and the public pursuit of some form of tie-up with Brazil’s Embraer. “There are several reasons why the transaction ...
THIS CONTENT REQUIRES SUBSCRIPTION ACCESS
You must have an Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) account or subscribe to this Market Briefing to access "Analysts: Woodward Acquisition Would Follow Boeingâ€™s New Path".
Current Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) enterprise and individual members: please go to http://awin.aviationweek.com for access.
Not currently a subscriber? Click on the "Learn More" button below to view subscription offers.