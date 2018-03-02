WASHINGTON—President Donald Trump’s decision to impose U.S. tariffs on imported steel and aluminum should have only a minor negative effect on aerospace manufacturers, albeit possibly more so for smaller suppliers versus large. But financial analysts say the tariffs point to a much greater concern for industry: a trade war with China.

“Assuming the tariffs move ahead, we see potential second-order effects, such as a trade war with China, as the main risks for aerospace,” J.P.Morgan analysts said March 2. “Other countries’ responses to tariffs will be a key determinant of their ultimate impact on aircraft demand, and China stands out here as a critical buyer of airplanes and a leading target of the administration’s proposed tariffs.”

About a third of Boeing 737 deliveries last year went to China, according to the analysts, and the Asian giant accounts for more than 20% of Boeing’s commercial backlog.

The analysis came a day after Trump surprised seemingly everyone with specific, imminent tariffs on the materials. “President Trump caught most of his own economic, foreign policy, and national security advisers off guard yesterday when he did what they have been trying to forestall for months, announcing across-the-board tariffs of 25% and 10% on imported steel and aluminum,” analysts at Capital Alpha Partners said.

J.P.Morgan said Boeing should be able to pass on costs associated with the tariffs, and that even major suppliers such as Spirit AeroSystems and Triumph Group “should be fairly well protected, too.” Assuming aluminum accounts for 70% of the weight of a 777 or 737 – and “far lower” on a 787 – and that materials account for 30% of the price of an aircraft, then a 10% increase in aluminum is less than a 2% increase in the price of the aircraft with the highest metal content. That is no showstopper, they contended.

Among the U.S. companies that may be harder-hit include materials supplier and engineering provider Arconic. J.P.Morgan estimated a 10% tariff on primary aluminum could cut Arconic’s pretax earnings by around 2% over a year. At the same time, the company could benefit if the Trump administration places tariffs on foreign products that Arconic manufactures.

Meanwhile, industry will watch global trade developments for signs of tensions turning into trouble, and early signs pointed to emerging tensions. Leading U.S. ally and partner Canada issued a statement putting Washington on notice.

“As a key NORAD and NATO ally, and as the number one customer of American steel, Canada would view any trade restrictions on Canadian steel and aluminum as absolutely unacceptable,” said Chrystia Freeland, Canada’s Minister of Foreign Affairs.

She noted that the U.S. has a $2 billion surplus in steel trade with Canada and that Canada buys more American steel than any other country in the world, accounting for 50% of U.S. exports. Last but not least, under U.S. law Canada is included as a part of the U.S. National Technology and Industrial Base related to national defense.

“Should restrictions be imposed on Canadian steel and aluminum products,” Freeland said, “Canada will take responsive measures to defend its trade interests and workers.”