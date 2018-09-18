All Nippon Airways (ANA) appears to be on track to begin operations with its first Airbus A380 before the end of March 2019. Airbus has begun the final stages of production of the aircraft. Airbus completed the first flight of the initial ANA A380 on Sept. 17. The aircraft was flown from the final assembly line in Toulouse to the Airbus facility in Hamburg. It is now being prepared for cabin installation and painting, Airbus said. The carrier ordered three A380s in 2016. The first will be ...
